Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden Out for Nets vs. Lakers Preseason Opener

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The start of the 2021-22 NBA season is right around the corner, and the preseason will open Sunday with the Brooklyn Nets visiting the Los Angeles Lakers.

But don't expect to see many star players in that game. Nets coach Steve Nash told reporters Saturday that the team will be without many of its key cogs, namely the Big Three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

