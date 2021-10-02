Colts' Quenton Nelson Placed on IR with Ankle Injury; Out at Least 3 Games

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

An already trying season got even more difficult for the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, as they placed three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson on injured reserve.

Nelson left last week's loss at the Tennessee Titans with a sprained ankle.

Sunday against the Miami Dolphins will mark the first missed game of Nelson's NFL career. The IR designation means he will miss at least the Colts' next three contests.

The 25-year-old Nelson was the No. 6 pick in the 2018 draft and has lived up to that status with the All-Pro honors and three Pro Bowl selections as well.

There was some uncertainty regarding Nelson's health entering the 2021 season, as he underwent foot surgery in August, his third operation of the offseason.

Nelson was ready for the start of the season, though his presence hasn't prevented the Colts from getting off to a slow start.

On the heels of reaching the playoffs last season, the Colts are 0-3 and in danger of falling into an even deeper hole with Nelson on the shelf.

Nelson's absence figures to significantly impact the protection of quarterback Carson Wentz and the run blocking for second-year back Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts list veteran Chris Reed as the backup to Nelson on their depth chart.

Reed, 29, is in his sixth season and previously played for the Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers.

He has appeared in 48 regular-season games and made 23 starts, including 14 last season with Carolina.

Reed is likely to start at least the next three games with rookie seventh-round pick Will Fries providing depth.