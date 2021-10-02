Julian Edelman: Tom Brady 'Wants to Go out There and Put Some Points Up' vs. Patriots

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Julian Edelman, Tom Brady's former teammate with the New England Patriots, stated the obvious Friday, saying the legendary quarterback's ultra competitiveness will push him to make a major statement in his return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

Edelman explained on The Ringer's Ryen Russillo Podcast the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller would love to light up the scoreboard against head coach Bill Belichick and the Pats:

While Brady has sidestepped most of the questions this week about his departure from New England and rumors of discontent with Belichick during his final years with the franchise, he made it clear Thursday the goal is to have a dominant showing Sunday:

Among the Brady-Belichick talk this week were excerpts from an upcoming book, It's Better to Be Feared by ESPN's Seth Wickersham, who reported the longtime Patriots quarterback informed people around him as early as 2017 he didn't "want to play for Bill anymore."

Neither one of them has been willing to play into the rivalry narrative heading into the game, however, with Belichick saying Friday that Brady was still his preferred QB.

"We've talked about that for two decades," he told reporters. "I think I've been on the record dozens of time saying there's no quarterback I'd rather have than Tom Brady. I still feel that way. I was very lucky to have Tom as the quarterback and to coach him. He was as good as any coach could ever ask for."

While they're not adding to the storylines about the high-profile breakup, it's continuing the build without their help. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Patriots-Buccaneers game ends up being the highest-rated game of the 2021 regular season.

Brady posted a hype video Saturday focusing on his journey from the NFL draft through the New England years and now in Tampa Bay:

Kickoff for the marquee matchup of Week 4 is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.