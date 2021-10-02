Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Placed on 10-Day IL with Forearm Injury

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Saturday that they placed starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day injured list with left forearm discomfort.

Kershaw missed an extended period of time during the 2021 season because of soreness in his throwing forearm and shoulder, but he managed to return to the Dodgers rotation in September.

In his final start of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, however, Kershaw was lifted after 1.2 innings because of issues with his forearm.

After the game, Kershaw told reporters his chances of pitching in the playoffs were "not looking great."

The 33-year-old lefty has arguably been the best pitcher in baseball since making his MLB debut in 2008.

All told, Kershaw is an eight-time All-Star, five-time winner of the ERA title, three-time National League Cy Young Award winner and one-time NL MVP.

He owns a career record of 185-84 with a 2.49 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 2,670 strikeouts over 2,454.2 innings pitched, making him a surefire Hall of Famer.

The one knock on Kershaw over the years was his lack of playoff success, but he helped lead the Dodgers to a World Series title last season.

Although Kershaw missed a lot of time this season, he remained effective when on the mound, going 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA and striking out 144 in 121.2 innings over 22 starts.

With Kershaw out, the onus will largely land on Max Scherzer, Walker Buehler and Julio Urias to lead the way for L.A. from a starting pitching perspective during the playoffs.

Since Kershaw's contract expires at the end of the season, his future with the Dodgers beyond 2021 is in question as well.