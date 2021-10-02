Clippers Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Ahead of Schedule in ACL Injury Rehab

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is ahead of schedule in his rehab for a partially torn ACL suffered during the second round of the 2020-21 NBA playoffs.

Multiple sources provided the news to Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated, who released this information on Friday:

"Kawhi Leonard may be out for an extended period of time this season, but he hasn't been completely ruled out. Multiple sources have revealed that as of right now, Kawhi Leonard is ahead of schedule with his ACL tear rehab.

"Even though Leonard is ahead of schedule and feeling good, the Clippers are in no rush about bringing him back. Kawhi underwent surgery on Tuesday, July 13. In some cases, athletes have returned back to practice in about 8-9 months after an ACL tear. In the most ideal scenario, Leonard could return to practice around March-April.

"League sources have indicated a hopeful return around that time frame, but it's simply too far ahead to say right now. Those on the team are very impressed with the progress Kawhi Leonard is making, but they fully understand how far away any type of return is from now."

News regarding Leonard's progress has been sparse per official team reports and comments.

"Nobody knows at this stage," Clippers governor Steve Ballmer said Friday, Sept. 17, regarding Leonard's potential return during the 2021-22 season, per Mark Medina of USA Today.

"Nobody knows. It's possible. For sure, it's possible. But it will depend on what the doctors say and what Kawhi says."

The team revealed that Leonard underwent successful surgery in mid-July and had no timetable for his return.

Leonard averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Clips last year. He is a five-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA Team member who has won a pair of NBA championships and Finals MVP awards.

The Clippers managed to finish off the top-seeded Utah Jazz in the second round of the NBA playoffs, with Leonard missing the last two games. They then gave the eventual Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns a scare before falling to them four games to two in the Conference Finals.

Still, the Clippers are a far better team with Leonard on the court, and they will welcome his return as soon as possible.

For now, seven-time All-Star Paul George will lead the Clips as they look toward their regular-season opener versus the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21.