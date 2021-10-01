X

    Report: Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling Expected to Hit IR with Hamstring Injury

    Adam WellsOctober 2, 2021

    James Gilbert/Getty Images

    The Green Bay Packers will reportedly be without wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for multiple weeks. 

    Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Valdes-Scantling is expected to land on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!