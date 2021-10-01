Report: Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling Expected to Hit IR with Hamstring Injury

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers will reportedly be without wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for multiple weeks.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Valdes-Scantling is expected to land on injured reserve with a hamstring issue.

