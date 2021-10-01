Devin Booker Returns to Suns Practice After Being Diagnosed with COVID-19

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker was with the team on Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters after practice, his first since training camp opened on Tuesday, Booker confirmed he is fully vaccinated.

On Sept. 26, Booker announced on his Twitch channel that he tested positive for COVID-19 about one week earlier. He said his symptoms included a loss of taste and smell but was confident about returning soon.

Per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic, Suns head coach Monty Williams said Booker is unlikely to play in Monday's preseason opener against the Sacramento Kings.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that 95 percent of all NBA players have been vaccinated.

Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets have all confirmed their teams are fully vaccinated at this point.

Booker is entering his seventh season with the Suns. The 24-year-old has made the All-Star team in each of the previous two seasons. He averaged 25.6 points on 48.4 percent shooting and 4.2 rebounds per game in 67 regular-season games during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Suns made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2009-10. They advanced to the NBA Finals for the third time in franchise history, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.