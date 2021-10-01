Heat's Jimmy Butler Launches Bigface Coffee Brand in Partnership with Shopify

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler's coffee shop that debuted in the bubble during the 2019-20 NBA season is getting a formal public release.

Speaking to CNBC's Jabari Young, Butler announced the launch of Bigface coffee on Friday in partnership with Shopify.

“I wake up in the morning excited to train and go work out,” Butler said. “Then I want to hurry up and get home so I can practice my bartending,

According to Young, Butler's deal with Shopify is structured so that he doesn't have to split revenues from the coffee brand with the e-commerce platform.

As the Heat were making their way to the 2020 NBA Finals after the league set up shop in Orlando amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Butler took on a second job as a barista.

Butler told Rachel Nichols in August 2020 he started selling coffee to people at $20 a pop made with specialty beans he purchased from El Salvador to make up for the lack of caffeine options in the bubble.

"You can't get coffee nowhere here," Butler said. "So I might bump it up to 30 bucks a cup. People here can afford it."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Young attempted to gauge how much money Butler might earn from his new business venture, but the five-time All-Star didn't provide any specifics.

“It’s not about that for me," he said. "I think basketball has been a great source of income for me and my family.”

While Butler has been busy getting his coffee business off the ground, he's also preparing for the start of the 2021-22 season.

Miami will open preseason play Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. The regular-season opener is scheduled for Oct. 21 against the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.