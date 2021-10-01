WFT Honors Ron Rivera with Video, Donation in Honor of 1-Year Biopsy Being Negative

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

The Washington Football Team celebrated head coach Ron Rivera after his one-year biopsy came back negative.

The team shared a video of WFT players including Terry McLaurin, Chase Young and Jonathan Allen admiring the perseverance Rivera has shown since his cancer diagnosis.

Washington will also honor the 59-year-old with a "Rivera Strong" decal on the back of its helmet. The players also collectively made a donation toward the proton therapy efforts he used for his treatments.

In August 2020, Rivera announced he had been diagnosed with squamous cell cancer in one of his lymph nodes. He continued to fulfill his coaching duties for the franchise despite requiring regular medical care.

Last October, Rivera completed his final round of proton radiation and chemotherapy.

Dr. John Deeken, the president of the Inova Schar Cancer Institute, marveled at how Rivera continued to balance his cancer battle and day job.

"I was amazed. Usually our patients, halfway in, stop working," Deeken told ESPN's John Keim in December. "Most of our patients toward the end of their treatment are very close to needing to be hospitalized because there are so many complications."

Dr. Gopal Bajaj, who was on the team of radiation oncologists, added that Rivera "kicked cancer's ass."