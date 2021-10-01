Aaron Jones' Jersey Has Pocket Added by Packers to Carry Father's Ashes

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones said Friday the team's equipment manager has figured out a way he can safely have his father's ashes with him during games.

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Jones said that Packers equipment manager Gordon "Red" Batty fashioned a pocket inside his jersey that can hold his father's ashes without the possibility of them falling out.

"He put a pocket right on the left side," Jones said. "So I can just drop it in there and not have to worry about it falling out. So I can play with it."

Jones began the season wearing a necklace containing his father's ashes, but it fell off during Green Bay's Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions.

While the ashes were lost for some time, Jones later reported that Packers trainer Bryan "Flea" Engel found them on the field after the game:

Jones added that he plans on continuing to carry his father's ashes with him during games now that he has a way of keeping them safe: "I think it's something I'll continue to do, just keep my dad with me everywhere I go. I wear it mostly at all times. Gotta get a new chain so I haven't been wearing it except for on Sundays, but I think it's definitely something I'll continue to do."

Jones' father, Alvin Jones Sr., died in April at 57 years of age due to complications from COVID-19.

During last week's win against the San Francisco 49ers, Jones had his father's ashes with him, and he will likely play with them tucked inside his special jersey pocket on Sunday when the Packers host the Pittsburgh Steelers.