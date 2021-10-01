Carmelo Anthony on Joining LeBron James, Lakers: 'It's a Different Vibe That We Have'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony explained the importance of playing alongside longtime friend LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers in an interview Friday.

Speaking to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Melo said: "It's not just basketball, it's different. It's a different feel, it's a different vibe that we have. It's a different connection. The journey itself alongside somebody like LeBron, you can't write that any better."

James and Anthony are about to enter their 19th year in the NBA, and aside from All-Star Games and the Olympics, they had never played together as teammates until now.

Melo finally opted to join forces with LeBron this offseason when he signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Lakers in pursuit of a championship.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.