LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. Out for 2nd Straight Game vs. Auburn with Foot Injury

LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. Out for 2nd Straight Game vs. Auburn with Foot InjuryOctober 1, 2021
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
LSU star Derek Stingley Jr. will likely miss Saturday's game against No. 22 Auburn with a left foot injury.
"I don't think there's any way he plays," Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said of the junior cornerback.
Stingley was also absent last week when LSU earned a 28-25 victory over Mississippi State to improve to 3-1.
