LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. Out for 2nd Straight Game vs. Auburn with Foot Injury

LSU star Derek Stingley Jr. will likely miss Saturday's game against No. 22 Auburn with a left foot injury.

"I don't think there's any way he plays," Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said of the junior cornerback.

Stingley was also absent last week when LSU earned a 28-25 victory over Mississippi State to improve to 3-1.

