X

    LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. Out for 2nd Straight Game vs. Auburn with Foot Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 1, 2021

    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    LSU star Derek Stingley Jr. will likely miss Saturday's game against No. 22 Auburn with a left foot injury.

    "I don't think there's any way he plays," Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said of the junior cornerback.

    Stingley was also absent last week when LSU earned a 28-25 victory over Mississippi State to improve to 3-1.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!