Former Minor League Baseball Player Chris Gradoville Dies in Shooting at Age 37

Creighton University director of baseball operations Chris Gradoville was shot and killed Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska. He was 37.

TMZ Sports reported Ladell Thornton, who was renting a home Gradoville recently sold to a realty company, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Gradoville, who played four seasons of minor-league baseball from 2007 through 2010, showed up to the home to make a repair and was shot multiple times, according to Omaha police.

The Omaha native played catcher for Creighton from 2004 until 2007, when he was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 24th round of the MLB draft. He posted a .327 career batting average for the Bluejays.

Gradoville worked his way through the Rangers' minor-league system, starting in rookie ball in 2007 and reaching the Triple-A Oklahoma City RedHawks in 2010 before his playing career ended.

His Creighton biography noted he started the company Tactical Training Solution LLC, which specializes in physical training for first responders, before returning to the Bluejays' program in 2020 in the executive role.

Creighton head coach Ed Servais told KETV's Abbie Petersen that Gradoville continued to make a positive impact until his final day.

"I saw him at the workout yesterday, and Chris was out there like he normally is. He was talking a lot to players," Servais said. "We had some scouts on campus yesterday so he was talking to the scouts; just like typical Chris, just having a good day, having a really good day and making an impact in a lot of young people's lives."

He added: "And this loss is senseless, you know, Chris should have lived another 50 years. ... He could have done a lot of good for a lot of people."

No further information about the details surrounding his death and the charges against Thornton were immediately released by police.