C.J. Uzomah's Fantasy Stock After Breakout 2-TD Game in Bengals' Win over Jaguars

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Have yourself a night, C.J. Uzomah.

The Cincinnati Bengals tight end went off Thursday, catching five passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 24-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So, the logical question fantasy players will be asking is whether the tight end should be on their radar on the waiver wire following Week 4.

And the answer is no.

The best season the 28-year-old Uzomah has posted came in 2018, when he registered 43 catches for 439 yards and three touchdowns on 64 targets. Each of those marks was a career high.

He had never had a multitouchdown game in his career until this point, and his 95 receiving yards also set a single-game high. His previous best was 66.

And coming into Thursday, Uzomah had four catches for 39 yards and zero scores. In standard-scoring leagues, he was averaging 1.3 fantasy points per contest.

That obviously is not great, and his showing against the Jags was met with more than a little surprise:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Keep Thursday night's performance in context. The Bengals were without a key player in their passing attack in Tee Higgins. Uzomah has never reached 50 receptions, 500 receiving yards or five touchdowns in his seven-year career. And the Bengals have a trio of wideouts in Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd who will continue to soak up targets.

And despite all those factors, Uzomah will still probably be a trendy pickup on waivers. Sigh.

Save your resources for other players or other positions. Uzomah had an excellent night, but history suggests it will be a one-and-done outlier from a fantasy perspective. He's nothing more than a low-end TE2.