Report: Craig Kimbrel's $16M Contract Option for 2022 Season Exercised by White Sox

The Chicago White Sox reportedly will pick up relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel's $16 million team option for the 2022 season.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the news Saturday.

The 33-year-old posted a 2.26 ERA (0.91 WHIP) with 100 strikeouts in 59.2 innings in 2021 for the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.

In July, the Cubs dealt Kimbrel, who posted 23 saves and a 0.49 ERA on the North Side, as they tore down their roster for a complete rebuild.

The eight-time All-Star did not have the same success when he moved to the South Side, where he had a 5.09 ERA in 23 innings.

Kimbrel, who has closed games since 2011, did not do so for the White Sox, with Liam Hendriks holding down the job.

He led the National League in saves in 2011, 2012 and 2014 and MLB in the same stat in 2013 when he was a member of the Atlanta Braves. Kimbrel also won the 2018 World Series with the Boston Red Sox.

Now he'll be back for the White Sox in 2022 as the defending American League Central champions look to make some postseason noise.