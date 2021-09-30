Justin Thomas Hires Phil Mickelson's Former Caddie Jim Mackay in Full-Time Role

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Longtime caddie Jim Mackay, who paired with Phil Mickelson for 25 years, will be back on the course full-time working alongside Justin Thomas.

Mackay told Rex Hoggard of the Golf Channel the opportunity to work with Thomas came together quickly.

“It came out of left field very recently. I have just tremendous respect for [Thomas] as a person and a player,” Mackay said. “It was an incredible phone call to get and I said yes.”

Mackay was with Mickelson when Lefty made his PGA Tour debut in 1992. The pair were together for 41 of Mickelson's victories, including each of his first five major championships.

They announced a mutual parting of ways in June 2017.

"Our decision is not based on a single incident," Mickelson said in a statement. "We just feel it’s the right time for change. Bones is one of the most knowledgeable and dedicated caddies in the world."

After leaving Mickelson's bag, Mackay was hired to work as a golf commentator for NBC Sports and the Golf Channel.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mackay filled in as Thomas' caddie twice in recent years. He first took over the bag at the 2018 Sony Open when his regular caddie, Jimmy Johnson, was unavailable with plantar fasciitis.

When Johnson was unavailable last year for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and PGA Championship, Thomas called on Mackay once again to work with him.

Thomas was a member of Team USA for its victory over Europe last weekend at the Ryder Cup. He wrapped up the 2020-21 PGA Tour season with seven top-10 finishes and one victory in 23 tournaments.