2021 MLB Free Agents: Updated Buzz, Predictions on Top Stars Available

As the MLB regular season nears its end, some impending free agents are already beginning to look ahead to the offseason and where they could land in 2022.

We look at the latest buzz surrounding four players and try to predict whether each will be in new uniforms next year or return to their current teams.

Trevor Story, SS, Colorado Rockies

Trevor Story is one of the premier shortstops in the MLB, and he will enter free agency with his eyes set on playing for a contender. Speaking about his intentions for the offseason, the Colorado Rockies star said he intends to test the market and will be looking for a place he can win now.

"Like I’ve always said, winning is at the top of the list," Story said Wednesday. "For me, culture, fit, geography, all of it goes into it. But winning has always meant the most to me. This is a chance for me to see where that’s at."

Story hit 24 home runs with 74 RBI this season, but the Rockies will miss the playoffs for the third straight season.

Story will enter free agency with a crowded market at his position, as Javier Baez, Carlos Correa, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien are all possible free agents this season.

Prediction: Story will take his talents elsewhere and will contribute to his new team right away. If the Houston Astros fail to retain Correa, Story would be a natural fit to replace him.

Adam Wainwright, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

Adam Wainwright had a career resurgence in 2021, and the lifelong St. Louis Cardinal might have more left in the tank. Wainwright is reportedly optimistic he will remain with the franchise he's called home since 2005.

"Wainwright and the club are encouraged by introductory negotiations and are hopeful they’ll agree on a contract in the near future for the veteran’s return," according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Dispatch.

At 40 years old, Wainwright ranked second in the MLB with 17 wins this season, and his 3.05 ERA was his lowest since 2015. He led St. Louis with 174 strikeouts and pitched three complete games.

The Cardinals are one of the hottest teams in the MLB heading into the postseason. St. Louis had a 17-game win streak that was snapped Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Prediction: Wainwright will be back for one more ride with the Cardinals. With longtime catcher Yadier Molina already signed on for next season, they will look to lead St. Louis back to a World Series title for the first time after they won in 2006.

Noah Syndergaard, SP, New York Mets

Noah Syndergaard expects to be back with the New York Mets next season. According to Tim Britton of The Athletic, Syndergaard is "fairly confident" he will come to an agreement with the team.

Syndergaard made his first start in two years on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, pitching just one inning but showing some encouraging signs. He retired all three batters he faced, throwing nine strikes in 10 pitches with a fastball that topped out at 96 mph.

Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020, causing him to miss all of last season. A former All-Star, he threw more than 200 strikeouts in a season twice, and he's topped 150 strikeouts four times in the five years he's been active.

The Mets are 75-83 and have been eliminated from postseason contention.

Prediction: The Mets are in for a big upheaval this offseason, and Syndergaard will be part of that. He had signed a $9.7 million deal to remain with the team this season, but the Mets have a lot of holes to fill. Syndergaard could land across town with the New York Yankees, who will likely be looking to improve their starting rotation.

Nolan Arenado, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals

As one of the best all-around players in the MLB, Nolan Arenado will likely command big money on the open market. But the St. Louis Cardinals third basemen has already made a decision on his immediate future.

Arenado told Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Dispatch he does not plan on exercising his opt-out clause this offseason.

"I will not be opting out. I will be coming back," Arenado said. "That was always the plan. I’m absolutely coming back. I feel like this year has been special in a lot of senses."

Arenado is set to make $35 million next season, and he will have another opportunity to opt out during the 2022 offseason. After being traded from the Colorado Rockies, Arenado hit 34 home runs for St. Louis this season, and the eight-time Gold Glove winner is still one of the best defensive players in the league.

Prediction: Arenado is a man of his word and will be back in St. Louis next year. Arenado fit right in with this year's group, and after a strong finish to this season, he's encouraged the team will be contenders next year.