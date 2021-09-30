David Ortiz Shooting Suspect Luis Alfredo Rivas-Clase Killed in Shooting

David Ortiz Shooting Suspect Luis Alfredo Rivas-Clase Killed in ShootingSeptember 30, 2021
Luis Alfredo Rivas-Clase, one of the men who allegedly plotted to kill former Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz in 2019, was shot and killed Sunday in Puerto Rico, per WCVB's Nathalie Pozo.
Nathalie Pozo @NathalieWCVB
Police in the Dominican Republic confirm that Luis Alfredo Rivas-Clase, known as “El Cirujano” (The Surgeon) was shot & killed Sunday by unknown suspects in the DR. He was the only suspect PD were still searching for in the 2019 shooting of Red Sox legend, David Ortiz <a href="https://twitter.com/WCVB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WCVB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wcvb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wcvb</a> <a href="https://t.co/WtS5827ckV">pic.twitter.com/WtS5827ckV</a>
TMZ Sports reported Rivas-Clase was shot and killed outside a shopping center. His assailants allegedly chased him in a car and killed him as he attempted to flee the area.
Rivas-Clase was one of several men who were implicated in the 2019 attempted murder of Ortiz, who suffered severe injuries and spent six weeks in a hospital after being shot several times at an East Santo Domingo bar. He has since made a full recovery. Dominican police have arrested most of the suspects in the case, but Rivas-Clase was one of the final men implicated still at large.
It is not known whether Rivas-Clase's death is related to the Ortiz shooting.