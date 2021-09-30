Report: Tickets for Tom Brady, Bucs vs. Patriots Selling for over $1,200 on Average

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

If you haven't purchased tickets for Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium, then you might want to plan on having a nice night in Sunday.

According to TMZ Sports, tickets for the Week 4 contest between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots are averaging $1,222 on StubHub. That figure is 20 percent higher than the next closest game this season.

It's obviously a big occasion as Brady plays the franchise with which he won six Super Bowls over 20 seasons. But the future Hall of Famer is doing his best to treat it like any other game.

"I'm not going to necessarily reminisce," he said on his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray (via Jenna Laine of ESPN). "I don't think this is the moment for that. I'll have plenty opportunities to reminisce about my football career—none of it, none of which I really care to do right now because I'm so much in the moment."

Brady added that he doesn't expect his status as a franchise legend to stop Patriots fans from rooting against him when the action begins.