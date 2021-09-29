Blue Jays' Marcus Semien Breaks MLB Single-Season Record for HR by Second Baseman

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Marcus Semien made history Wednesday.

The Toronto Blue Jays star hit his 44th home run of the year, setting the MLB single-season mark for a second baseman:

Semien, 31, is having a career year, already setting career highs in homers, RBI (101) and stolen bases (15).

He was also named as an All-Star for the first time in his career, though he was something of a snub in the 2019 season (33 homers, 92 RBI, 123 runs, .892 OPS) after he finished third in the MVP voting that year but wasn't an ASG selection.

His production has been a huge reason the Blue Jays remain in the hunt for a playoff berth, currently just a game back of the Boston Red Sox for the final wild-card spot in the American League.

Semien hasn't taken a day off, either, appearing in all 158 games for the Blue Jays this season.

"I could tell that's just what he wants, it's what he does. He's here to play every game," Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser. "He doesn't need a day off, which I love guys like that. But then when you go through a season you figure, 'Man, you're gonna have to have a day off sometime.'"

Not Semien, who also played the full 162 in 2019.

"My focus is actually on playing till the last game of the World Series," he told Keyser. "That would be an extra, I don't know how many games. You put your mind towards that date instead of the end of the season."

At this rate, he might just bash the Blue Jays into the postseason himself.