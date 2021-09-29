Tim Anderson Suspended for Making Contact with Umpire During White Sox vs. Tigers

AP Photo/Phil Long

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended three games and fined for making contact with an umpire while coming to his teammate's defense in Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

Anderson appealed the fine and will be eligible to play until an arbitrator rules on his case.

Tempers flared when White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu was hit by a pitch in the top of the ninth inning. Benches cleared after Abreu slid hard into second, where shortstop Niko Goodrum was covering, while attempting to steal on the next pitch. Video of the incident does not show Anderson anywhere near umpire Tim Timmons, so it's unclear what led to the punishment.

The suspension will not impact Anderson's postseason eligibility, and any ruling is unlikely to come down before the end of the 2021 regular season. The White Sox, who have clinched the AL Central, have four games remaining in their season.

Anderson is in the midst of perhaps his best MLB campaign, hitting .301/.330/.458 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI while stealing 18 bases. He's also been a vocal leader for a White Sox team that has designs on competing for a World Series championship.

That competitive nature has sometimes gotten the best of him, as Anderson was ejected from a game last week for shouting from the dugout at umpire Angel Hernandez.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The White Sox will need him to keep his composure in the postseason and avoid any mistakes that could hurt the club's title chances.