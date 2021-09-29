76ers' Doc Rivers Praises Joel Embiid's Conditioning: 'He's in Much Better Shape'

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The Philadelphia 76ers may not be getting Ben Simmons on the court anytime soon, but it appears they're getting a motivated Joel Embiid.

“He’s in great shape. He’s in much better shape, which is great because last year he took a big step in conditioning. And this year, he comes in and he’s in even better shape," Sixers coach Doc Rivers told reporters Wednesday.

Conditioning has been an issue throughout Embiid's career, and the team has worked hard with the All-NBA center to improve his diet and his offseason training regimen.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.