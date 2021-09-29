World No. 1 Novak Djokovic Withdraws from 2021 BNP Paribas Open

AP Photo/John Minchillo

World No. 1 men's tennis star Novak Djokovic will have to wait a bit longer to bounce back from his loss in the U.S. Open final.

Djokovic withdrew Wednesday from the BNP Paribas Open, which is set to begin Oct. 7.

Djokovic expressed his disappointment in missing the tournament.

"I am sorry I won't get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go," Djokovic said in a statement. "I hope to see you next year!"

Tournament director Tommy Haas also stated he hopes Djokovic will return next year.

"We are disappointed that Novak will not be able to join us at the BNP Paribas Open this fall," Haas said. "We hope to see him back in Tennis Paradise next March to contend for a record-setting sixth title in the desert."

Djokovic lost in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final. He was attempting to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam, having won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

After losing to Medvedev, Djokovic said he felt relieved and acknowledged the pressure of chasing the Grand Slam.

"I was glad it was over because the buildup for this tournament and everything that mentally, emotionally I had to deal with throughout the tournament in the last couple of weeks was just a lot," Djokovic said. "It was a lot to handle.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I was just glad that finally the run is over."

The next ATP events on the schedule are the European Open and VTB Kremlin Cup, both of which begin Oct. 18.