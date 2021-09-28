Drew Brees Looks Forward to Tom Brady Breaking NFL Passing Yards Record vs. Patriots

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL player and current NBC Sports analyst Drew Brees currently holds the NFL record for career passing yardage with 80,358.

But Tom Brady needs just 68 yards to pass him, and in fitting fashion, likely will do so on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro when he faces his former team, the New England Patriots.

And Brees told ESPN's Jenna Laine that "records are meant to be broken" and that he's hoping Brady will dispose of his record quickly in the game:

"I'd be all for Brady just launching the first play of the game, just go ahead and get it out of the way. You said he needs, what? Sixty-eight yards? Let's have New England kick it in the end zone, start at the 25 and have him launch one to Mike Evans and let's just be done with it.

"There's no doubt I think that's gonna get knocked down pretty quick. I can't think of a guy who has invested more into his career and his preparation and kind of what he's meant for the game. It's definitely a special record because it speaks to the longevity that he's been able to experience and the level that he's been able to play at."

Add it to Brady's other records, including most Super Bowl titles as a player (seven), most career starts (302), most career passing attempts (10,739) and most career passing touchdowns (591), among others.

If he beats the Patriots, he'll also become the first player in NFL history to win a game against all 32 NFL teams. For Brady, a regular-season win over his former team will probably mean more to him than setting the career passing yards record.