Dennis Schroder on Rumored $84M Lakers Deal: 'Never Had That Contract in Front of Me'

Dennis Schroder left millions on the table when he turned down an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the situation didn't go down as initially reported.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported in March the Lakers offered the guard a four-year, $84 million contract, but Schroder now says he never got a real chance at that deal.

"The Lakers told us we are not talking during the season, and at the end of the day, I never had that contract in front of me," he told reporters Monday. "That's one thing. But they wanted to talk and at the end of the day, me and my agent decided not to sign their contract."

Schroder ultimately signed with the Boston Celtics this offseason on a one-year deal worth $5.9 million.

The 28-year-old acknowledged the missed opportunity in a joke on Instagram earlier this month.

Even with the potential lost money, Schroder remains upbeat about the situation.

"Money is not everything at all times," he said at media day. "I want to be comfortable in a situation where I know people appreciate me. At the end of the day, that's it."

The guard acknowledged that he didn't "fit in 100 percent" with the Lakers last season alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Schroder started all 61 games he played in 2020-21 and averaged 15.4 points per game, although this was his lowest scoring mark since 2015-16. The Lakers lost in the first round of the playoffs one year after winning an NBA title.

The veteran is hoping things turn out better for him with the Celtics.

"I think Boston was just the right fit and the right mentality, how the organization works, the system, it's a winning mentality that was just for me the right move to make," Schroder said. "I hope that this is going to be for a long time."