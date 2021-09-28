Police Report: Jon Jones Pulled Fiancee's Hair; Headbutted Police Car During Arrest

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

New details have emerged regarding the recent arrest of UFC fighter Jon Jones.

Jones was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday morning and charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence plus a felony charge of injuring or tampering with a vehicle, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

According to the police report obtained by Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, the officers observed Jones' fiancée, Jessie Moses, bleeding from her nose and mouth. They later saw that her lower lip was swollen with blood on her chin and sweatshirt.

Moses told police Jones grabbed her by the hair when she was trying to leave the room.

"[Jones] touched the back of my head and pulled my hair a little bit but he did not hit me or anything," she told police.

Jones, meanwhile, allegedly resisted arrest when he was being taken into custody and headbutted a police car.

"As Jones was being detained, he became irate and smashed his head into the front hood of the [Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department] patrol vehicle leaving a medium size dent as well as chipping of some of the paint on the vehicle," the report stated.

This led to the felony charge due to the damage against the vehicle.

The arrest came after Jones' 2013 fight against Alexander Gustafsson was inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

"It's hard to bring this guy to Las Vegas, for any reason," UFC President Dana White said after the arrest, per Raimondi. "This city is not good for Jon Jones, and here we are again."

Jones has multiple prior arrests, including a 2015 hit-and-run in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that resulted in a plea deal to receive probation. In 2019, he pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct after a waitress said he slapped her and put her in a chokehold at an Albuquerque strip bar.