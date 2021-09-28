Mets' Noah Syndergaard to Return from Injury, Make 1st Start Since 2019 vs. Marlins

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

The New York Mets are receiving a boost to their starting rotation.

Former All-Star starter Noah Syndergaard has been activated off the injured list and will start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Miami Marlins. It will be Syndergaard's first regular-season appearance in two years.

Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020, causing him to miss all of last season. Prior to his injury, Syndergaard was one of the most imposing pitchers in the MLB.

At 6'6" with a dominating fastball, Syndergaard earned the nickname Thor because of his intimidating presence on the mound. He threw more than 200 strikeouts in a season twice, and he's topped 150 strikeouts four times in the five years he was active. He was limited to seven starts in 2017 because of a torn lat muscle in his right shoulder.

The Mets are currently 73-82 and have been eliminated from playoff contention. They've lost 10 of their last 11 games, including a sweep by the Milwaukee Brewers last weekend. They're riding their third five-game losing streak of the 2021 season, and they've been swept 10 times.

The return of Syndergaard is a welcome sight for New York, particularly after losing ace Jacob deGrom to a forearm injury. deGrom hasn't pitched since July 7, but he was well on his way to his third Cy Young award.

In 15 starts, deGrom had a 1.08 ERA with 146 strikeouts in 92 innings. He reportedly threw a bullpen session last week, putting him in line to potentially return for one more appearance before the season ends.