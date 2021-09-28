Spencer Dinwiddie Says He Was Willing to Pay $12M to Buy Wizards' Jersey Patch Ad

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Spencer Dinwiddie was apparently prepared to put a big chunk of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Washington Wizards toward his advocacy for cryptocurrency.

The veteran guard confirmed Monday at NBA media day he attempted to purchase the Wizards' jersey patch sponsorship for $12 million to promote the crypto app Calaxy. However, the league intervened:

This isn't the first time the NBA has stymied Dinwiddie's ambitions.

The 28-year-old unsuccessfully attempted to tokenize his three-year, $34 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets in September 2019.

Dinwiddie got more creative in May 2020 when he said he'd allow fans to pick his next stop if they raised $24.6 million in Bitcoin. He appeared to fall well short of the goal.

The Wizards have yet to announce the identity of their patch sponsor. If the situation drags on for long enough, then perhaps the NBA will have no choice but to let Dinwiddie back to the negotiating table.