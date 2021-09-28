Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne Announce Birth of Daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipo

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Ronda Rousey announced the birth of her and Travis Browne's first child together, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipo.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported in April 2019 that Rousey was taking time away from her wrestling career with WWE to begin a family with Browne. Two years later, the couple confirmed they were expecting.

The birth of her daughter will likely spark speculation of a return to a WWE ring for Rousey. Nick Khan, the company's president and chief revenue officer, told Colin Cowherd in April (via Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats) the 34-year-old "is gonna be coming back at a certain point in time."

Those comments provided some clarity as to Rousey's status since her original WWE deal was due to expire at around the same time as Khan's interview.

Becky Lynch was out for more than a year because of her pregnancy. The Man made a surprising return at SummerSlam and beat Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Having been in Rousey's position, Lynch told SPORTbible's Josh Lawless she thought giving birth "is going to light a fire under her ass."

"She’s seen what I can accomplish straight off and she might come searching," Lynch said.