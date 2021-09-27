Eloy Jimenez, White Sox Hold off Late Rally by Tigers for Win in AL Central Clash

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

The Chicago White Sox earned a road win over the Detroit Tigers 8-7 on Monday in a makeup game from September 22. The American League Central division champs held off a late rally by the Tigers to secure the win.

The White Sox used a six-run fourth inning to jump out to an early lead. Eloy Jimenez added a two-run homer in the seventh.

Detroit came out with five runs in the eighth inning to make it a one-run game.

There was a benches-clearing incident in the top of the ninth when White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu slid hard into second while attempting to advance after a pitch in the dirt was blocked. Abreu had been hit by a pitch by Tigers reliever Alex Lange. There weren't any ejections from the incident, but both benches were warned.

Chicago closer Liam Hendriks shut the door in the ninth to stave off Detroit's comeback attempt.

Notable Performers

White Sox LF Eloy Jimenez: 3-for-4, 2-run HR, 2 R

White Sox C Zack Collins: 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI, R

Tigers 1B Jonathan Schoop: 2-for-4, solo HR, 2 RBI

Tigers SS Niko Goodrum: 1-for-3, triple, 2 RBI, 2 R

Keuchel Continues to be Steady

Dallas Keuchel had his third straight start allowing two or fewer earned runs. Prior to this run, Keuchel had four straight starts with five or more earned runs.

Keuchel started the season with a 6-1 record. After Monday's win, he is 9-9 in 2021. The 2015 AL Cy Young winner will need to be in top form at the back end of the starting rotation for the White Sox to make a run in the playoffs.

Starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has been dealing with arm soreness and was removed from his outing last Monday after just three innings. Rodon is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds in what would be his last opportunity to test his arm before the postseason.

The White Sox are also monitoring starter Dylan Cease, who was hit in his pitching arm by a comebacker on Friday. The team said Cease has a right triceps contusion and X-rays came back negative.

Keuchel's recent run of success should inspire confidence from the team. Keuchel looks to be ready if he's called on to move up in the rotation.

Matt Manning Doomed by Lack of Control

Tigers starter Matt Manning gave up six earned runs on four hits and five walks in the loss. He struggled with control for most of the day, throwing just 46 strikes in 82 pitches.

Things fell apart for Manning in the fourth inning. He had thrown 24 pitches in the second and third innings combined but labored in the fourth with 33 pitches before being pulled from the game.

After surrendering a solo home run to Yasmani Grandal, Manning allowed three consecutive walks and then gave up back-to-back two-run hits.

Entering Monday's game, Manning had three straight starts with three or fewer earned runs. His ERA on the season ballooned to 6.16 after the loss. He will have one more chance to turn things around, as he is scheduled to start against the White Sox again on Saturday in the second game of their three-game season-ending series.

What's Next?

The White Sox return home Tuesday for a two-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Reynaldo Lopez will take the mound against Riley O'Brien. The Tigers begin a three-game tilt against the Minnesota Twins with Tyler Alexander scheduled to make the start.