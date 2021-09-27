Celtics Media Day 2021: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Top Interviews, Videos

AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

The Boston Celtics had a disappointing 2020-21 season. The team went just 36-36 and lost in five games to the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

But major changes came this offseason. Former head coach Brad Stevens replaced Danny Ainge as the president of basketball operations. Ime Udoka took over as head coach. And a number of solid veterans were added to bolster the team.

So one of the themes during Monday's Media Day was about washing away the bad taste from last season and starting fresh:

As you might imagine, COVID-19 and vaccines were a big topic as well, especially given that Udoka has a breakthrough case of the coronavirus:

"Our hope is that we get to 100 percent as soon as possible," Stevens said of the team's vaccination status. "At the same time, everyone has to make that decision for themselves. As far as Ime, he's been asymptomatic. Thankfully he's vaccinated, so it hasn't hit him like many others."

"I agree it's a personal decision," star wing Jaylen Brown told reporters. "I have my own thoughts about it. I respect everyone's personal opinion."

The Celtics also had a busy offseason, adding veterans Al Horford, Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder to the core group of Jayson Tatum, Brown and Marcus Smart.

All three spoke about being in Boston:

"After talking to some teams, Boston was the right fit," Schroder added. "It's the right system. It's a winning mentality. ... I've heard a lot of good things. I talked to Sam Presti and he said great things about the organization."

The Celtics, of course, will go as far as Tatum and Brown can take them, a sentiment both men clearly understand.

"It's a lot of pressure," Brown said of the Celtics being his and Tatum's team. "We're ready to go. We have a championship mentality."

"It means a lot to be seen that way," Tatum added of being seen as one of the franchise cornerstones. "I'm just really excited. I'm ready to go. Everybody is looking really good in the gym. Everyone is upbeat and ready to go."