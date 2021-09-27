X

    Celtics Media Day 2021: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Top Interviews, Videos

    AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

    The Boston Celtics had a disappointing 2020-21 season. The team went just 36-36 and lost in five games to the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. 

    But major changes came this offseason. Former head coach Brad Stevens replaced Danny Ainge as the president of basketball operations. Ime Udoka took over as head coach. And a number of solid veterans were added to bolster the team. 

    So one of the themes during Monday's Media Day was about washing away the bad taste from last season and starting fresh:

    gary washburn @GwashburnGlobe

    Jayson Tatum: "Trying to get off to a fresh, new start. Everybody is excited. It's a good feel." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> <a href="https://t.co/9TnP7ygoPE">pic.twitter.com/9TnP7ygoPE</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Marcus Smart says this time is about starting fresh and starting over for the Celtics. He acknowledged last year was difficult, but said "We're moving on."

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Brown on last season: "It was tough. Mental engagement. Physical reasons. Injuries. We're excited to go. I'm ready to roll."

    As you might imagine, COVID-19 and vaccines were a big topic as well, especially given that Udoka has a breakthrough case of the coronavirus:

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    The Celtics say that Ime Udoka has a case of breakthrough COVID. He is vaccinated and is in his 10th day of isolation. He'll participate virtually in Media Day and hopes to be with the team at training camp tomorrow.

    "Our hope is that we get to 100 percent as soon as possible," Stevens said of the team's vaccination status. "At the same time, everyone has to make that decision for themselves. As far as Ime, he's been asymptomatic. Thankfully he's vaccinated, so it hasn't hit him like many others."

    Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

    Jayson Tatum on player vaccine decision: "It’s your own decisions and I fully understand the concerns of those who aren’t vaccinated and don’t want to and I understand the people like myself that did."

    A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

    Great response by <a href="https://twitter.com/smart_MS3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@smart_MS3</a> when I asked him about the NBA and its position on vaccinations. He said he respects both sides of the conversation, but got vaccinated to "avoid the BS" and best ensure he's available to play this season and not miss games if he were unvaccinated.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Richardson on his vaccination stance: "That's pretty personal. I've talked with my family and my circle. I think it's good people are educating themselves. Going forward, I'm not sure."

    "I agree it's a personal decision," star wing Jaylen Brown told reporters. "I have my own thoughts about it. I respect everyone's personal opinion."

    The Celtics also had a busy offseason, adding veterans Al Horford, Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder to the core group of Jayson Tatum, Brown and Marcus Smart. 

    All three spoke about being in Boston:

    A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

    Al Horford talked about how appreciative he is to be back in Boston. "Just happy to be here and understand what we have here with the group of guys and what it means to play for the Celtics and represent the city of Boston. Looking at the group we have, I'm even more excited."

    A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

    Al Horford on reuniting with a lot of former teammates. "The one I really got excited about, was Dennis (Schröder). I didn't think we had a shot. That was the one...he has such an edge to him. I know how he can impact a game with his intensity, defense."

    A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

    "I'm thankful they showed that faith in me. I see myself fitting in here. Hopefully in training camp and the next few weeks, I'll fit (in) seamlessly." - Josh Richardson on the contract extension he got from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> before playing a single game in Boston.

    A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

    Dennis Schröder said a number of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a>, including Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, reached out to him to express their interest in him becoming a teammate. Schröder said that meant a lot to him.

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    Jayson Tatum said he loved playing with Al Horford last season and is "very happy" to have him back.

    "After talking to some teams, Boston was the right fit," Schroder added. "It's the right system. It's a winning mentality. ... I've heard a lot of good things. I talked to Sam Presti and he said great things about the organization."

    The Celtics, of course, will go as far as Tatum and Brown can take them, a sentiment both men clearly understand. 

    "It's a lot of pressure," Brown said of the Celtics being his and Tatum's team. "We're ready to go. We have a championship mentality."

    "It means a lot to be seen that way," Tatum added of being seen as one of the franchise cornerstones. "I'm just really excited. I'm ready to go. Everybody is looking really good in the gym. Everyone is upbeat and ready to go."

