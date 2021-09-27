Kemba Walker Says Derrick Rose Is 1 of the 'Biggest Reasons' He Joined Knicks in FA

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Veteran point guard Kemba Walker signed with the New York Knicks this offseason, marking a homecoming for the Bronx native.

In addition to returning to his home city, Walker was intrigued by the prospect of playing with the emerging Knicks roster. The chance to play alongside fellow veteran Derrick Rose, in particular, was a big factor in Walker's decision.

"D. Rose is one of the biggest reasons I came here," Walker told reporters during Monday's media availability.

Walker is coming off an injury-plagued 2020-21 season in which he was limited to just 43 games for the Boston Celtics because of lingering knee issues. Walker is hoping to return to the form that earned him four consecutive All-Star appearances, and he believes playing with Rose will help him do just that.

"I wanted to be around him," Walker said. "I wanted to get a chance to see how he prepares himself every day and just really get a chance to pick his brain as best as I can in my time here."

A former NBA MVP, Rose enjoyed a career resurgence with the Knicks last season. He was a big contributor coming off the bench, averaging 14.9 points and shooting a career-best 41.1 percent from three-point range.

Rose helped lead New York to a fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference—its first playoff appearance since 2013. The Knicks were eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, losing the series 4-1.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rose signed a three-year, $43 million deal this offseason to return to New York. Walker said he hopes to take some of the burden off Rose.

"I definitely want to build a special rapport with him and try to help him lead," Walker said. "I've seen this team last year, the way he played and pushed himself, so hopefully I can take a little pressure off of him."

In addition to bringing in Walker and re-signing Rose, the Knicks rewarded Julius Randle with a four-year, $117 million contract extension after he won the league's Most Improved Player award. New York also added firepower by signing Evan Fournier to a four-year, $78 million deal.