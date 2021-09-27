Lakers Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Deal Was 'Strongly Considered' by Rob Pelinka

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Los Angeles Lakers were in search of a third star throughout the offseason and nearly acquired veteran guard DeMar DeRozan before eventually trading for Russell Westbrook.

"Sources said [general manager Rob] Pelinka and his front-office group strongly considered executing a sign-and-trade for the 32-year-old DeRozan, giving up [Kyle] Kuzma and [Kentavious] Caldwell-Pope in the process," Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported.

DeRozan also reportedly had two meetings with LeBron James at James' home, and the two had ongoing phone conversations.

The Lakers instead sent Kuzma, Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and a first-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Westbrook.

DeRozan eventually landed with the Chicago Bulls, but the USC product from Compton, California, thought he would end up in Los Angeles this summer.

According to The Athletic, DeRozan "emerged from his meetings with that locker room brain trust believing he was their priority and he might soon be playing in the purple and gold."

In July, he discussed how he might fit with the Lakers, telling Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He could have provided Los Angeles with another reliable scorer alongside James and Anthony Davis after averaging at least 20 points per game in eight straight seasons.

However, the Lakers reportedly couldn't agree on contract terms for DeRozan or compensation for the San Antonio Spurs in a sign-and-trade.

Los Angeles turned its attention to Buddy Hield before ultimately making the move for Westbrook.