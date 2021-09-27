New Day Defeats Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Omos in Tag Team Match at WWE Extreme Rules

Photo credit: WWE.com

The New Day defeated the team of Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos to open WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday.

Big E capitalized on a miscommunication by The All Mighty and Styles to earn the victory.

Lashley was poised in the corner and lining up a Spear on the WWE champion. The Phenomenal One chose to tag himself into the match instead, with Lashley left clearly perturbed.

The All Mighty returned the favor as Styles was in the process of attempting a Phenomenal Forearm. Big E dodged the devastating move and Lashley, the legal man, inadvertently leveled Styles with a Spear.

Big E then hit the Big Ending on the former champion.

The outcome is likely to stick in the craw of Lashley since Big E was the man to strip him of the gold during the Sept. 13 edition of Raw.

The two crossed paths in a massive Triple Threat match involving Roman Reigns one week later, with The Tribal Chief coming out on top on that occasion.

Lashley and Big E have yet to stage a rematch for the WWE Championship, and Crown Jewel on Oct. 21 would be a logical place to make that happen. The challenger may not want to wait that long, though.

During Sunday's pay-per-view, he demanded a title bout against Big E on Raw.

Big E won the battle at Extreme Rules, but he may not win the war.