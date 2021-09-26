Dodgers Reach 100 Wins for 3rd Time Since 2017 With Victory Over Diamondbacks

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers reached 100 wins for the third time in the past five years after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Sunday.

Had the 2020 season not been shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodgers likely would have hit 100 wins in four of the past five seasons. Last year's 43-17 record put them on pace to win roughly 116 games in a full 162-game season.

In a fun twist, both second baseman Trea Turner and shortstop Corey Seager reached the career 100-homer mark during L.A.'s 100th win of the season:

Despite being just the second team to hit the 100-win mark this season, the Dodgers (100-56) currently trail the San Francisco Giants (102-54) in the NL West by two games. Their reward for yet another excellent season may be a Wild Card berth.

That would likely mean a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Game and an NL Divisional series against the Giants, assuming the Dodgers got past the Cardinals. Two 100-win teams playing in the best-of-five NLDS would be something of an anomaly, and a tough break for whichever team lost that series.

Anything less than a title for this Dodgers team would be a major disappointment. L.A. is loaded with star power and a payroll ($267.2 million) that is nearly $64 million more than any other team in baseball, per Spotrac.

Compare that to the Giants, whose $161.7 million payroll is 10th in baseball. For context, Cleveland's $48.8 million payroll is the lowest in baseball (and barely more than the $45.8 million that NBA superstar Stephen Curry will make for the Golden State Warriors this upcoming season).

The Dodgers are the defending champions, so sky-high expectations are nothing new for their core group of players. Getting past the Giants and repeating as champions will be no small task, however.