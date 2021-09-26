Report: Devin Booker out for Start of Suns' Training Camp Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will reportedly miss the start of training camp because of the league's health and safety protocols, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Training camps are set to open around the NBA on Wednesday.

The Suns have their first preseason game scheduled for Oct. 4 against the Sacramento Kings.

Phoenix has high expectations entering 2021-22 after reaching the NBA finals last season.

The Suns went 10 years without a playoff berth but returned to contention in a big way last year. The squad earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference before an impressive postseason run with wins over the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

The squad even earned a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks before eventually losing in six games.

After re-signing Chris Paul in the offseason, the Suns will try to show they can take the next step toward a championship.

Booker is still obviously a key part of the team's success, earning his second All-Star selection last year while averaging a team-high 25.6 points per game. If he is forced to miss any regular-season games, the team will need more a lot more offense from Paul and Deandre Ayton.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Landry Shamet could also see more playing time at shooting guard until Booker returns to the floor.