Roger Federer Says He Won't Rush to Return to Tennis After Knee Surgery

Tennis legend Roger Federer is in no hurry to get back on the court.

After undergoing knee surgery last month, Federer said he doesn't plan on rushing his recovery.

"I've got to first walk again properly, run properly and then do the side steps and all the agility work," Federer said. "And then eventually I've got to be back on the tennis court."

