Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans' Stance on Deal 'Started to Soften' Last Week

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Houston Texans could reportedly lower their massive asking price on quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports:

"They weren't open to trade talks unless somebody was going to give them a ridiculous trade offer, more than six draft picks," Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday. "They've already been offered three ones and three threes and wanted more than that. However, I was told in the past week, their stance started to soften a little bit with that."

Glazer also listed the Miami Dolphins as an "obvious trade partner" with Tua Tagovailoa sidelined with a rib injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported the Texans were "unwilling to budge" on their trade demands.

Watson has been inactive for Houston this season after being accused of sexual assault or sexual misconduct by 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against him. He would still be eligible to play following a trade considering he is not yet on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Watson had also asked for a trade early in the 2021 offseason and does not intend to play for the Texans again.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier this month that trade talks could pick up before the Nov. 2 trade deadline, with the Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos listed among potential landing spots.

The Dolphins appear to be the front-runner with owner Stephen Ross "quite intrigued by the quarterback," according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

The recent reports come after Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve due to a rib injury, keeping him out at least three weeks. The 2020 No. 5 overall draft pick was already falling short of expectations when on the field, totaling just 12 touchdown passes in 12 career games.

Watson would represent a significant upgrade after earning Pro Bowl selections in each of the last three seasons. He led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020, adding 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

Even with a lowered asking price, Houston could benefit from the added assets in a trade as the team looks to rebuild.