Windhorst: Ben Simmons Doesn't Want to Play in Front of 76ers Fans Again

Ben Simmons' desire to no longer play for the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly stretches to the team's fanbase.

Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Saturday, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said sources have told him Simmons doesn't want to play in front of Sixers fans ever again:

Windhorst said: "I don't even think showing up and playing half-speed is even on the menu of options. I think he has instructed everybody, 'I'm not going.'"

Simmons' insistence on leaving the Sixers' organization was referred to as an "edict" by Windhorst, although he acknowledged that the edict could change once the season starts if no trade is consummated.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that Simmons will not attend Sixers training camp when it opens Tuesday and intends to never play for the 76ers again.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers confirmed Wednesday on First Take that Simmons has asked for a trade, although he expressed the organization's desire to smooth things over and keep the star.

The 76ers don't necessarily have to trade the 25-year-old Australian since he signed a five-year, $177.2 million extension in 2019, meaning he is under contract through the 2024-25 season.

Still, it is difficult to envision Simmons and the Sixers working things out, especially since Simmons has become the scapegoat for the team's playoff failures in recent years.

That was especially true this past season, as he struggled in 12 postseason games.

Simmons averaged just 11.9 points to go with 8.8 assists and 7.9 rebounds, and he shot only 34.2 percent from the free-throw line.

The three-time All-Star was hesitant to shoot during the fourth quarter in Philly's second-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, and the top-seeded Sixers were upset by the fifth-seeded Hawks.

For all his shortcomings, Simmons is still a highly effective player in certain areas. He is especially adept defensively, finishing second in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting last season.

Also, Simmons' career averages are solid to the tune of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

It's a detriment that he can't shoot from the outside, though, making five three-point shots during his four-year career. He also shoots just 59.7 percent from the charity stripe for his career.

The Sixers can keep Simmons and let his contract run out, but if he refuses to change his stance, it seems like a near certainty that he will be traded at some point.