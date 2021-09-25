Wizards' Rui Hachimura Reportedly Out Indefinitely for Personal Reasons

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Washington Wizards power forward Rui Hachimura is reportedly away from the team because of personal reasons.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it is an excused absence, and Hachimura will miss an indefinite amount of time.

The Wizards are scheduled to start their preparations for the 2021-22 season when camp opens Tuesday.

