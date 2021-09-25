Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: T-Wolves' Sachin Gupta Committed to Pursuing 76ers Star

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Following their front-office shakeup, Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons remains a trade target for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

SKOR North's Darren Wolfson reported on his radio show that new head of basketball operations Sachin Gupta "has full authority to go make the Ben Simmons trade."

"He may want Ben Simmons more than Gersson Rosas wanted Ben Simmons," Wolfson said, beginning at the 29:12 mark. "... I'm convinced Gupta wants Ben Simmons. He is going to try. He's going to work his ass off to try to acquire Ben Simmons."

The Timberwolves announced Wednesday they fired Rosas, with Gupta now the primary decision-maker on basketball-related matters.

Many wondered how Rosas' departure might impact Minnesota's reported interest in Simmons. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the three-time All-Star isn't planning to attend Philadelphia's training camp while attempting to engineer his exit.

The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported Aug. 31 while at the NBA Summer League he "came away with the impression that the Timberwolves were the team that was most active in talks to try to make a Simmons deal happen."

Krawczynski followed up Friday to report the implications of Gupta's promotion on any trade negotiations were unclear but that the move wasn't off the table entirely.

"While what exactly happens with Simmons is unknown, one thing that is clear is that Rosas’ firing will not, in and of itself, torpedo the Wolves’ hopes of getting Simmons," he wrote.

Minnesota tips off the regular season Oct. 20 against the Houston Rockets, leaving less than a month to finalize any deal before the meaningful games begin.

The Timberwolves began 2018-19 with a cloud hanging over them from the Jimmy Butler trade drama, and they eventually shipped out the five-time All-Star to the Sixers. The inevitability of his departure undoubtedly affected the team.

Now, the inverse situation may be unfolding for both Minnesota and Philadelphia.