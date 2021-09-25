Video: Fulham Players Celebrate Goal with Young Fan Who Was Subject of Online Abuse

Video: Fulham Players Celebrate Goal with Young Fan Who Was Subject of Online AbuseSeptember 25, 2021
Fulham players celebrated Aleksandar Mitrovic's goal Saturday against Bristol City by runninng over to 13-year-old supporter Rhys Porter, who had been the victim of abuse on social media.
roger bennett @rogbennett
Incredible: Fulham players climb into crowd to celebrate goal with 13-Year Old fan Rhys Porter who has cerebral palsy and suffered savage online abuse after posting footage of himself playing football. Beautiful moment of empathy and human kindness 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/mf0Dq33fII">pic.twitter.com/mf0Dq33fII</a>
Porter, who suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy, posted a video of himself making a save. He told Sky Sports he then received "loads of horrible comments."
"It made me feel quite sad, but I try and get over it and I try and make the positives come out of the situation," he said. "I joined a disability charity and I'm doing 20 saves a day in line with the Paralympics and I'm trying to raise some awareness for disabled people."
Earlier this week, Fulham defender Tim Ream surprised Porter while he was doing an interview with the BBC:
B/R Football @brfootball
USMNT defender Tim Ream surprised Rhys Porter, a young Fulham fan who has cerebral palsy.<br><br>Porter recently received abuse online after he uploaded a video of himself playing football. His reaction to seeing Ream ❤️<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/BBCBreakfast?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BBCBreakfast</a>)<a href="https://t.co/aRq4Lodqvp">pic.twitter.com/aRq4Lodqvp</a>
The Cottagers also honored Porter by listing him among the men's first-team squad and giving him a full profile.