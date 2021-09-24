Isaiah Austin Lands NBA Front Office Job; Was Ruled Medically Ineligible to Play

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Former Baylor basketball star Isaiah Austin has received a fellowship to work in the NBA league office during the 2021-22 season.

According to TMZ Sports, Austin is transitioning to the executive ranks after spending the past four years playing overseas.

Austin was expected to be a first-round pick in the 2014 NBA draft, but he was diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, which is a genetic disorder of the body's connective tissue. Austin was not selected, but the NBA made him an honorary draft pick, and Commissioner Adam Silver offered him a job with the league contingent on his completing his degree at Baylor.

Austin received clearance to play in 2016 and spent time with teams in Serbia, China, the Philippines, Taiwan, Lebanon, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates and the Dominican Republic from 2017 to 2021.

Austin also played in the BIG3 last season.

The 7-foot Austin averaged 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game in two seasons at Baylor, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention and Big 12 All-Defensive recognition as a sophomore.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Now that Austin has retired from playing, he is taking the next step in his career, telling Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic (h/t TMZ Sports), "Here I am in year five, and I'm ready to move on to the next stage of my life."

Austin is 27 years old, and he could have a long career in the NBA, albeit in a different role than originally thought.

TMZ Sports noted his fellowship will begin Oct. 4 and run for a year. Once it concludes, Austin will look to get hired by one of the league's 30 teams.