Jon Jones Charged with Battery Domestic Violence After Friday Arrest

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC star Jon "Bones" Jones was arrested early Friday morning in Las Vegas on multiple charges.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, a Las Vegas Metro Police spokesperson said Jones has been charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle.

The 34-year-old Jones has not fought for UFC since February 2020 and is preparing for a foray into the heavyweight division.

