UFC's Jon Jones Eyeing UFC Heavyweight Debut at 270 Pounds vs. Ngannou or Gane

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones said Thursday he continues to prepare for a potential debut at heavyweight against the winner of the likely unification bout between champion Francis Ngannou and interim champion Ciryl Gane.

Jones told ESPN's Marc Raimondi he's working to stabilize his weight around 270 pounds and he'd then drop five pounds ahead of the weigh-in to reach the heavyweight limit of 265. That's a 60-pound increase from the light heavyweight limit of 205.

"Going from light heavyweight to heavyweight is like jumping three weight classes," Jones said. "I just want to do it right."

