MLB Will Experiment With New Pre-Tacked Baseballs During Triple-A Games

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Major League Baseball will reportedly use Triple-A to test pre-tacked baseballs during the final stretch of the 2021 season.

According to Kyle Glaser of Baseball America, MLB executive vice president of baseball operations Morgan Sword said a "handful" of minor league teams will use the different balls during the last 10 games.

Pitchers using substances such as Spider Tack to get a better grip on the baseball was a major storyline during the 2021 campaign.

It reached a point that the league announced in June rules against using such substances would be strictly enforced with suspensions as potential punishments. Umpires could also check pitchers at various points to make sure they weren't doctoring the baseball.

Perhaps the new pre-tacked baseballs will provide better grip without breaking the rules already in place, and the league is using Triple-A to see if that is the case.