Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux Launches "$JREAM" Cryptocurrency

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Oregon star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux continues to benefit off of the NCAA's new name, image and likeness rules.

On Thursday, Thibodeaux launched his own cryptocurrency called $JREAM. The coin will be exclusively traded on a platform called Rally.

"I feel like crypto is such a new space and having an athlete involve in it kind of changes the dynamic of how athletes are viewed," Thibodeaux told ESPN. "I started looking at crypto in high school and seeing the future in crypto and how far it can go, this was the next step in starting my future."

Thibodeaux, a 2021 preseason All-American, announced a deal with United Airlines last month. He also has marketing deals with a plant-based protein company PlantFuel and a skincare company Starface.

Thibodeaux missed Oregon's last two games with an ankle injury, and he is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's Pac-12 opener vs Arizona.