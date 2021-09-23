Nick Gates' Gruesome Leg Injury Could Be Career-Ending, Giants' Joe Judge Says

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The leg injury to New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates could put his career in jeopardy.

Gates fractured his leg during his team's Week 2 game against the Washington Football Team, requiring surgery. Head coach Joe Judge said the third-year player is still in the hospital in Washington D.C. and he must now undergo a second surgery to fix the wound, per TMZ Sports.

"We're confident he’ll be able to come back," Judge said, "but, yes, it could be career-ending."

Gates started all 16 games for New York at center last season and began the 2021 season as the starting center, but he moved to guard in Week 2.

Gates had seemed on track for a quick recovery from the injury, posting a video of himself walking in the hospital shortly after the first surgery:

It now seems like it could be a long road back for the 25-year-old. The team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

Gates could at least potentially take inspiration from Alex Smith, who suffered a gruesome leg injury on the same turf at FedEx Field and needed 17 surgeries before working his way back to the active roster for Washington. The former quarterback was the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2020 before retiring.

In the meantime, the Giants added Jackson Barton off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad this week for added offensive line depth. Ben Bredeson filled in at guard for Gates in Week 2 and could remain in that role going forward for New York.