Russell Westbrook Producing Documentary on His Life, Career for Showtime Sports

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is producing a Showtime documentary based on his life that's set to debut later this year.

Passion Play: Russell Westbrook will premiere on all Showtime platforms on Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET and is described as "a self-portrait of a man whose story has often been written about and pedaled by pundits and commentators, but rarely–if ever–by the man himself."

"I'm proud to share this documentary and give audiences an inside look into who I really am on and off the court," said Westbrook. "There are a lot of misconceptions about me, but I'm ready to share my story and my journey with my fans."

The film offers never-before-seen looks at Westbrook's past and present, chronicling his rise from overlooked high school recruit to NBA MVP. Westbrook, former teammates Kevin Love and Nick Collison and Westbrook's family all provided exclusive interviews to the project.

Production of the film began before the 2019-20 season, his first with the Houston Rockets, and follows his one-season stops in Houston and Washington before he was again traded to the Lakers this summer.

Filmmaker Gotham Chopra, who previously directed Kobe Bryant’s Muse and Shut Up and Dribble for Showtime, co-directed the project.