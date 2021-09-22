Report: Sachin Gupta Replacing Gersson Rosas as T-Wolves President of Basketball Ops

AP Photo/Jim Mone, File

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Sachin Gupta reportedly made history Wednesday.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Gupta will be the new head of basketball operations for the Timberwolves. Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported Minnesota's decision to promote Gupta from his vice president position to his new role makes him the first person of Indian origin to have such a position.

This decision comes after Minnesota announced it parted ways with president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted the team is still "planning to conduct a broader search to find a permanent replacement for Gersson Rosas" and instilled Gupta into an interim position.

The move to part ways with Rosas apparently caught the players by surprise:

"Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas," Timberwolves governor Glen Taylor said in a statement. "As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of."

Chris Hine of the Star Tribune reported the last few months has brought "a growing discord and strained relationships between Rosas, the front office and the rest of the organization" so the Timberwolves made this move in an effort to prevent the tension from carrying over into the season.

Minnesota starts its season on Oct. 20 against the Houston Rockets.

As for Gupta, the Timberwolves named him the executive vice president of basketball operations in July 2019 after he previously worked for the Philadelphia 76ers, Rockets and Detroit Pistons. He was the assistant general manager in Detroit prior to joining Minnesota.

He will look to help the Timberwolves reach the playoffs for just the second time since the 2003-04 season.